Gary man charged in fatal shooting at a friendly get-together

CROWN POINT — Drinks, trash-talking and a short argument “over a haircut” have led to murder charges against a Gary man.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office is charging 56-year-old Anthony E. Thomas with fatally shooting Kevin Lee Johnson, of Gary.

Detective Antwan L. Jakes of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit alleges the crime took place Friday night at a gathering in a friend’s home in the 1100 block of East 19th Avenue in Gary.

A witness said Thomas and Johnson were among several having drinks, teasing and “trash-talking” in a non-serious manner.

The two men appeared to be getting along when Thomas suddenly became enraged at Johnson over a remark one made over a haircut.

A witness said the two men began wrestling, Thomas pulled out a handgun, pushed Johnson back into a chair and shot him in the head.

A witness said Thomas immediately appeared to regret what happened, paced around the house and said, “What am I going to do?”

One of the witnesses said he told Thomas there was nothing to do but wait for police to arrive.

Police said Thomas left the house in a Dodge Durango. Gary police arrived moments later and entered the car into an automated license plate reader system.

A short time later, a Munster police officer spotted the defendant’s Durango traveling westbound on Interstate 94. He stopped the car about a half mile west of the Indiana/Illinois state line in Calumet City.

"Patrol officers did an outstanding job relaying information and attempted to locate the suspect immediately," Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady had said. "With their efforts and putting that information out for surrounding agencies, Munster PD was able to locate the vehicle using LPR technology quickly."

Thomas refused to give the police a statement or even identify himself to an investigator. He is being held in Illinois pending extradition to Indiana.

Times Staff Writer Lizzie Kaboski contributed to reporting.

