Police seized 28 guns and ammunition Monday from two Gary homes associated with a 20-year-old man police believe was the subject of a social media recording showing him allegedly firing shots on New Years Eve that damaged an electric pole.
Police seized 28 guns and ammunition Monday from two Gary homes associated with a 20-year-old man police believe was the subject of a social media recording showing him allegedly firing shots on New Years Eve that damaged an electric pole.
GARY — A 20-year-old Gary rapper is facing felony charges in connection with a social media post that shows him firing several bullets on New Year's, striking and damaging a utility pole, court records state.
Andre D. Crawford, of Gary, faces charges of criminal recklessness and criminal mischief, both level 6 felonies, according to charging documents obtained by The Times on Tuesday.
Tactical officers seized an arsenal of guns and ammunition Monday from two Gary homes associated with Crawford, who police believe was the subject of a video recording that circulated on Facebook and came into the hands of investigators last week.
Gary police and an FBI task force began investigating the alleged New Year's Eve shooter after receiving tips from people who saw an online video of the "reckless and foolish act," which police said was shared online thousands of times.
An investigation began Jan. 2 when Gary police Detective Justin Clark learned a video was posted under a Facebook profile name "Manky Santana," police said.
"Manky Santana" also appears to be the moniker Crawford performers under.
The video starts with several men standing in the backyard of a residence. One of the individuals yell, "I'm from the ghetto (expletive)!" as two other people, including the person taking video, began firing handguns into the air at an apparent 45-degree angle.
"After multiple shots are fired towards a utility pole, a power line and transformer attached to a utility pole appear to spark," detectives wrote in charging documents. "The power to the surrounding area then goes out."
That's when one of the individuals shouts, "Andre, you (expletive)!" and called him out for firing off rounds that left the neighborhood in the dark.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
The Facebook profile was forwarded to the city department's Multi-Agency Gang Unit. One of its members, Corp. Isaiah Price, advised detectives he was familiar with the subject in the Facebook profile but couldn't recall his name.
But he knew the man, later identified as Crawford, had a brother and that the family lived in the 1500 block of Harrison Street, police said.
A search of a police database confirmed Crawford resided in at least at one of the addresses Price mentioned, and photos from the state's Bureau of Motor Vehicles of Crawford matched up with photos found on the "Manky Santana" Facebook page, police said.
A detective visited the 1500 block of Harrison Street to find a backyard identical to the one in the social media video, police said. Then he called NIPSCO, which confirmed crews were dispatched to the rear of one of the homes for a loss of power and had to make a four-hour repair.
Gary police, SWAT and the FBI gang response team executed the two simultaneous search warrants, detectives said. Crawford and another individual were inside the home during the search warrant, police said. Crawford was arrested on suspicion he was one of the shooters.
Crawford reportedly acknowledged the video posted to Facebook had produced numerous views for his YouTube videos, police said. He initially denied firing a weapon but then admitted to doing so and then running from the scene, police said.
Several spent bullet shell casing were discovered in the backyard of the one of the homes, police reported.
"We would like to thank everyone for the information that was sent to the department and appreciate the support from the citizens of Gary and throughout the nation," Gary police posted on the department's Facebook page.