HAMMOND — Federal authorities used license plate scanning technology to charge a Gary man with two armed robberies at Merrillville hotels.

Police arrested 50-year-old Montell E. Ward Monday in downstate Lafayette.

He is being held in federal detention pending a hearing Friday on whether he can be freed on bond or should remain in custody as a potential flight risk and danger to the community.

The U.S. Attorney’s office alleges Ward committed a hold-up Jan. 20 at the Norwood Inn and Suites in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street and another Jan. 21 at the Residence Inn, of the 8000 block of Delaware Place.

Federal prosecutors allege police intercepted Ward a week later outside the Fifth Third Bank in the 8400 block of Broadway where employees reported him as suspiciously “casing” their business.

Ward is pleading not guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

Special Agent Kevin Kuhn of the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleges Ward took more than $100 cash about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 from a desk clerk of the Norwood hotel.

Ward allegedly confronted the clerk with a knife and tied her hands with a cord during the robbery.

Kuhn said Ward committed a second robbery only seven hours later, about a half-mile away at the Residence Inn, taking $200, at knifepoint, from a desk clerk whom he threw to the floor.

The government alleges it has evidence Ward was the robber who was dressed similarly during both crimes, wearing a gray winter stocking cap, a “neck gaiter” style black face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt with ribs on the sleeves, light gray sweatpants with a black draw string, and light gray gym shoes.

In both robberies, the assailant drove a tan and gold Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Kuhn said investigators searched a database of cars tracked by multiple police department license plate readers. They found a Trailblazer, matching the description of the hold-up man's car, seen outside an unidentified Gary business shortly after the Norwood robbery.

Police said they traced that car’s license number to a 74-year-old Merrillville woman, whose address was associated with Ward.

While investigating the hotel robberies, police were called Jan. 27 to the Fifth Third Bank on Broadway by employees suspicious of a man who had entered the bank that afternoon and appeared to be casing it in preparation for a robbery.

Police said Ward was arrested wearing clothing similar to that seen on the hold-up man at the hotels.

Ward denied he committed the earlier robberies, stating he and his wife had been eating at a Merrillville restaurant during that period of time. Police said he refused to submit a DNA sample to them.

Kuhn said investigators checking out Ward’s alibi obtained surveillance video camera footage of a Gary business where Ward was seen 15 minutes after the Norwood hotel robbery driving a Trailblazer and wearing clothing similar to the hold up man at the Norwood hotel.

Police said Ward was working earlier that day at a business located about an hour and a half south of Merrillville but had left work that morning in time to travel back to Lake County.

