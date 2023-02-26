CHICAGO — Kenan Spears, 24, of Gary, has died of complications from a gunshot wound to the head that he suffered in 2018, the Cook County medical examiner's office and the Gary Police Department said.
The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and said the incident took place in the 600 block of Harrison Street in Gary, where Spears lived.
Spears was pronounced dead at 5:59 p.m. Saturday at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.
Dawn Westerfield, public information officer for the Gary Police Department, said detectives are reviewing the case and will release more information soon, including possible additional charges.
