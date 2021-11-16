Gary man gets 35 years for killing pizza delivery driver

They called Luigi’s Pizza in Gary to deliver a pizza to an address in the 3700 block of Washington Street — an abandoned house a few doors down from Flournoy’s home.

When Shelton arrived with the pizza, Flournoy confronted him with a American Tactical Omni Hybrid rifle and demanded money.

As Shelton was reaching into his jacket, Flournoy fired his rifle, killing Shelton.

Flournoy and Wright fled without any money. Flournoy later told Wright’s girlfriend he thought Shelton was reaching for a gun and "this is the life."

Shortly after the murder, Flournoy deleted all the data from his cellphone.

Nevertheless, Padula said Investigators with the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide recovered incriminating evidence and traced phone calls Flournoy made to the pizza business.

They also located a Facebook video from one hour before the killing showing Flournoy throwing gang signs and holding what appears to be the same rifle he used in the attempted robbery.

Wright is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.