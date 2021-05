Gary man given 20 years in federal crackdown on gang activity

HAMMOND — A 28-year-old Gary man was sentenced in federal court to 240 months behind bars following his guilty plea to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity as a member of the Latin Dragons Nation street gang, Acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell announced Friday morning.

Jonathan Arevalo has been associated with the Latin Dragons Nation since approximately 2009 and engaged in drug trafficking and possessed a firearm as a member of the gang, according to court documents.

Arevalo gave another Latin Dragon member access to a firearm in 2012, which was used to kill another individual in Chicago, according to Bell's announcement.

Arevalo was then involved in a drive-by shooting incident in 2015 in Chicago, which resulted in the death of a passenger in his vehicle when the rival gang returned fire, Bell said.

A total of 19 members and associates have been charged with racketeering conspiracy for their participation in Latin Dragons Nation activity, according to Bell. Of those, 15 defendants have pleaded guilty and seven are awaiting sentencing.

The case is the result of a shared investigation by several federal and local officials.

