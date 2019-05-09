HAMMOND — A Gary man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearms violations.
Michael Terrance Henderson, 43, was sentenced to 174 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a stolen firearm, according to a press release from U.S. District Attorney Thomas Kirsch. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
According to documents, on April 26, 2018, the Gary Police Department responded to a disturbance at a Gary residence in which Henderson was alleged to have threatened to kill another person in the home with a firearm.
During the disturbance, Henderson was wearing a bullet-proof vest and possessed a semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number and an extended 30-round magazine, in addition to possessing another firearm that he had stolen from someone in the home. Henderson has six prior felony convictions, including three prior convictions for robbery and prior convictions for escape, intimidation and theft.
This case was investigated by the ATF/HIDTA Task Force and the Gary Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States attorneys Nicholas J. Padilla and Thomas M. McGrath.