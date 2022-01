Gary man in custody, faces gun charge after pursuit into Illinois, police say

GARY — A Gary man is in custody and faces a fleeing charge and a gun charge Tuesday after leading police on a chase into Illinois, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The incident began late morning when a Griffith police officer attempted to stop a Honda vehicle along eastbound Ridge Road, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

The 19-year-old driver did not stop and continued in an aggressive manner into Gary, at which time Gary police began a pursuit, Martin said.

The driver led police northbound on Grant Street and then west on Interstate 94, Hamady said.

The pursuit ended in Illinois at 10:18 a.m., about 25 minutes after it started, he said.

Police recovered a handgun during the arrest, Hamady said. The man has not yet been formally charged.

