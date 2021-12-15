Gary man is put on home detention for illicit gun purchase

HAMMOND — A Gary man avoided prison Tuesday over illicit gun purchases.
U.S. District Court Judge Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a sentence of two years probation Tuesday on 23-year-old Timothy H. Kuykendall Jr.
He must serve six months of home detention during those two years and perform 50 hours of community service.
Kuykendall pleaded guilty May 7 last spring to making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm.
Federal prosecutors recommended he receive leniency in return for giving up his right to a jury trial.
Kuykendall admitted in his plea agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office that he purchased a Pioneer Arms 7.62x39 mm semi-automatic pistol April 10, 2019, from Westforth Sports, near Gary.
He also admitted he falsely filled out a federal firearms transaction form, claiming he was buying the gun for himself, when in fact he was buying the gun for another person.
Kuykendall told federal investigators the other person, who he didn’t really know, picked out the gun and paid Kuykendall $300 to make the purchase and hand it over.
Gary police recovered the weapon 70 days later from a man who was charged with domestic violence and was forbidden by a court order from possessing a firearm.
Kuykendall also admitted to authorities he falsely stated on a federal gun transaction form that he didn’t use marijuana when in fact he smoked marijuana regularly in recent years.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Hammond vigorously enforces federal laws forbidding the sale of firearms to criminals. That includes prosecuting the practice of straw purchases where criminals pay someone with a clean criminal record to buy guns for them.
Highland defense attorney Kerry C. Connor argued in her memo to the court that Kuykendall may have committed the crime out of greed but also may have been intimidated by others.
Connor said Kuykendall graduated from high school in Gary in 2017 and lettered in every sport he participated in. He was working toward an associate degree at Ivy Tech and has been gainfully employed during and after high school.
She argued that he should be freed on probation to continue to work and improve his life.