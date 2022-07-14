Gary man killed in homicide, investigation ongoing

GARY − A man was killed in a homicide at 21st Avenue and Grant Streets, police said.
Gary Officers responded to a call Thursday for reports of a gunshot victim, and upon arrival, they located a 36-year-old man who had gunshot wounds inside a building.
He was transported to the hospital by Gary medics and was later declared deceased as a result of his wounds.
Metro Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on this incident may call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Annie Mattea
Education Reporter
