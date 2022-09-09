Gary man killed Thursday; suspect charged in his murder, police say

GARY — A Gary man succumbed to his wounds after he was shot Thursday, Gary Police Department said.

Police were dispatched at 12:11 p.m. to the 4100 block of Buchanan Street after a caller said shots were fired and there was a possible gunshot wound victim.

Curtis Burnside, 51, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses said he was outside when he was shot, stumbled inside and collapsed on the floor. A dog also suffered a wound to their left front leg.

Police say Burnside was not breathing when they arrived. Lake County coroner's office ruled his death a homicide. The dog was taken to a veterinarian by its owner to check the wound.

Lamar Golston, 61, of Gary, was identified by witnesses and taken into custody by police. Detectives brought evidence to the Lake County prosecutor's office, which charged Golston with murder Friday.

Golston is being held at Lake County Jail.