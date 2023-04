CROWN POINT — A Gary man was charged with rape and child molestation Wednesday in connection with allegations he inappropriately touched his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter, according to court records.

The girl’s mother, Lilliann Truss, also faces neglect and assisting a criminal charges, which were filed April 3 in connection with the allegations against Truss’ longtime boyfriend.

Charging documents show that Derrick McClinton, 44, lives with Truss and two children in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue in Gary.

The girl said the touching started when she was 7 or younger.

McClinton has been previously charged with molesting the child, according to court records. In 2016, molestation charges were filed, but ultimately dismissed.

The molestation allegations resurfaced once Truss’ sister brought the 12-year-old to Methodist Hospital Northlake March 18 after the girl complained McClinton was touching her, court documents stated.

Truss initially told police that the 2016 charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence, but police later discovered that the case was dismissed because the Truss testified that she told her daughter to make up the allegations, records stated.

When officers asked Truss if she remembered saying that she said, “Okay, yea but that wasn’t true I didn’t make her say that.” She said lied because McClinton told her to and she was scared of losing her kids, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Truss added that she knew her daughter had been touched by McClinton, but didn’t know the extent of it. Records show she said she only let him come home because the girl begged for him to come back. Truss said she apologized to her daughter for not “stepping up,” according to the affidavit.

The 12-year-old told the nurses who did her sexual assault kit and evaluation that McClinton has been raping her on and off for a few years, she said “he’ll go a long, long time without doing anything. Then he’ll start up again,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The girl told the nurse that the most recent occurrence happened just days before she went to the hospital. She said McClinton kept saying to her, “This is the last time I’m gonna do this. I won’t do this to you no more. Just lay still,” the affidavit stated.

McClinton’s first court appearance has not yet been set. He was already in custody at the Lake County Jail when charges were filed in connection with an unrelated burglary charge.

