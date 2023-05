CROWN POINT— A Gary man was charged with child molestation on Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching a 7-year-old he babysat in 2006, according to charging documents.

Victor L. Davila, 72, faces two counts of child molesting. Charging documents allege that in 2006, Davila continually molested his son’s step-daughter.

When Davila touched the girl, he allegedly told her not to tell anyone or she and her siblings would go back into foster care, the probable cause affidavit stated.

There were also instances where “he would come into her room while she was getting dressed, and he also talked about gross things about women,” according to the affidavit.

The abuse typically happened at the girl’s home, located on Knox Street in Lake Station. There was one incident on Dec. 25, 2006, where the mother noticed that Davila’s belt was undone when she left the house, but initially thought nothing of it, according to charging documents.

It wasn’t until the mother returned home and found her kids crying in their bedroom that she realized something was wrong. The woman’s 7-year-old then told her that “Davila had been touching her on her privates, over and under her clothing, for some time,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police were contacted by the victim, who is now 23-years-old, in August 2022 about this case. “By mid-November 2022, it was determined that Lake Station Police nor the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office had any record of an investigation being submitted regarding the molestation of [this victim] by Victor L. Davila,” according to the affidavit.

Davila currently has another pending child molestation charge, which was filed in 2021, according to court records. Charging documents allege that Davila molested another 7-year-old from 2014 to 2019.

He bailed out of jail on Nov. 18, 2021, records stated. He’s set for trial on that charge on July 31 in Judge Vasquez’s courtroom.

Davila was wanted Tuesday for the 2023 molestation charges on an arrest warrant.

