CROWN POINT — A Gary man was charged with felony theft Wednesday in connection with $28,000 missing from the fraternity he once presided over.

William A. Davis, 52, served as the president for the Alpha Kappa Kappa chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Gary from November 2017 to October 2019, court records stated.

The chapter is not affiliated with any higher education institution in the area.

Charging documents say that while Davis was president of the organization, he repeatedly illegally withdrew money for his personal use from the fraternity’s account at Fifth Third Bank in Gary.

He also obtained and possessed a debit card tied to the account, which he was not authorized to do, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The fraternity hired a CPA to investigate and, records show, the accountant found 135 unauthorized transactions from 2017 to 2019, which totaled $28,882.65. There were also $456 in overdraft fees caused by the unauthorized purchases.

Those transactions included charges to Costco, Staples, Enterprise Rental Car, Dunkin Donuts, Amazon, Delta Airlines, Skyway Concessions, Amazon, Nick’s Liquors and Uber.

A current Psi Phi official told officers that “the organization’s ability to act immediately was hampered due to the pandemic,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Davis’s first court appearance has not been set.

