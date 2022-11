Gary man pleads guilty to a federal child pornography count

HAMMOND — A Gary man is pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge against him.

Joshua Jensen, 27, appeared Thursday morning before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to give up his right to defend himself at a jury trial that had been scheduled to begin in January.

Jensen admitted in his nine-page plea agreement that he used his cell phone to record a sex act Nov. 18, 2021, with a girl who was in his care who was less than 5 years old.

A federal grand jury charged Jensen last April. He could have faced a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison if a jury had found him guilty of production of child pornography.

Jensen’s attorney, Roxanne Mendez-Johnson, negotiated a deal with the U.S. attorney’s office requiring Jensen to admit his guilt, pay restitution to the victim and accept a 20-year prison term as a fair and reasonable sentence.

The federal magistrate is recommending the court accept Jensen's guilty plea as willingly and knowingly entered into.

If the presiding judge accepts the guilty plea as legal, the judge will set a future date for the sentencing hearing.