Gary man sentenced 50 years for 2 homicides

CROWN POINT — A Gary man who committed two homicides as a teenager must now serve a 50-year prison term.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones imposed that sentence Friday on Melvin M. Brown, 20, of Gary.

Brown pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to two counts of murder under an agreement that limited the length of his sentence. He had previously been facing a maximum penalty of over 100 years.

The judge also ordered that Brown remain under the court’s parole rules for the rest of his life once he finishes his time in prison.

Brown has already been in custody for nearly three years over two murder charges.

Brown admitted in November he fatally shot 60-year-old Phillip Hearne, of Gary, a pizza delivery driver, Oct. 26, 2019, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

Brown also fatally shot Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, on Jan. 12, 2020, near 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Gary during a meeting between the two over a gun purchase.

