 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Gary man sentenced 50 years for 2 homicides

  • Updated
  • 0

CROWN POINT — A Gary man who committed two homicides as a teenager must now serve a 50-year prison term.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones imposed that sentence Friday on Melvin M. Brown, 20, of Gary.

Brown pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to two counts of murder under an agreement that limited the length of his sentence. He had previously been facing a maximum penalty of over 100 years.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The judge also ordered that Brown remain under the court’s parole rules for the rest of his life once he finishes his time in prison.

Brown has already been in custody for nearly three years over two murder charges.

Brown admitted in November he fatally shot 60-year-old Phillip Hearne, of Gary, a pizza delivery driver, Oct. 26, 2019, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

People are also reading…

Brown also fatally shot Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, on Jan. 12, 2020, near 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Gary during a meeting between the two over a gun purchase.

Melvin M. Brown

Melvin M. Brown

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts