Gary man sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for dealing crack cocaine in major drug ring bust

HAMMOND — A Region man faces a sentence of 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of being involved in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.

On Thursday Antonio Walton, 44, of Gary, was sentenced by Judge Philip Simon in the U.S. District Court in Hammond. In addition to three decades in prison, Walton was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

From July 2015 to November 2016, Walton conspired with others to possess and distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine, according to court records. The group would cook the cocaine into crack cocaine, package it and then sell it throughout the Glen Park area.

Some individuals served as security for the drug operation, which ran 24 hours a day, authorities said.

A large investigation was launched and five warrants were served at five properties, which resulted in police finding 300 packaged grams of crack cocaine, money, packaging materials and a drug ledger 33 pages long.

Currently 18 other people have been charged in the drug distribution conspiracy and have been convicted of drug-related offenses.