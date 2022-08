Gary man sentenced to 57 months in prison

Keith Cloudy, 46, of Gary was sentenced this week to 57 months in prison by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody on Cloudy’s plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cloudy’s prison term will be followed by two years of supervised release, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

According to documents in the case, on Feb. 18, 2020, during a traffic stop of Cloudy’s vehicle in Gary, law enforcement recovered a semi-automatic pistol. Because Cloudy had two prior federal felony convictions, one in 2000 and another in 2015 for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team and the Gary Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David J. Nozick, Kevin F. Wolff and Michael J. Toth.