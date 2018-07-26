HAMMOND — A Gary man was sentenced Thursday to close to 12 years in prison for selling crack cocaine to a confidential informant last year.
Before being indicted in this case, Vincent Wilson, 47, spent 20 years in prison for shooting at two people, injuring one, outside the Clover Tap in Gary in September 1995.
Wilson was sentenced to 151 months in prison. Federal prosecutors previously recommended the lengthy prison sentence to Wilson, pointing to his extensive criminal history and the fact that he was out on bond during his latest offense, court records show.
Wilson pleaded guilty in February to one count of crack cocaine distribution. He has admitted he sold $100 worth of crack cocaine to a confidential informant on March 16, 2017, court records state.
In exchange for his guilty plea, the government agreed to drop three counts of crack cocaine distribution and one count of possession with intent to distribute.
Court documents show investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also carried out purchases of crack cocaine from Wilson through a confidential informant on March 22, April 5, April 11 and April 20 of 2017.
Wilson's run-ins with police began early, at age 21, with an unlawful use of weapons arrest in Cook County, court records show. Two years later, he was arrested for a firearms offense in Lake County, Indiana, and arrested again a few months later for cocaine possession.
"According to (the case), the defendant was in possession of small Ziplock bags of cocaine during this arrest and he quite possibly avoided a dealing in cocaine charge," the memo states. "Undeterred by these experiences, the defendant rounded out the year by being arrested for counts of attempted murder."