SOUTH BEND — A 43-year-old man was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in prison for possession of more than 100 grams of heroin, U.S. District Court records show.
Raphael Perry, of Gary, was ordered to serve 71 months in prison followed by four years on supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Lake County prosecutors filed charges against Perry in January after Gary police and state parole agents visited a home Sept. 27 in the 1900 block of Maine Street. They received reports that Perry, who had failed to report to prison officials five years earlier following his release on parole, was living there, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Authorities found 37 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana and 330 grams of heroin, and a .22-caliber revolver in a dresser drawer, court records show. A warrant for Perry's arrest was issued in January.
Perry was taken into custody Feb. 16, when police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of York Street in Michigan City, LaPorte Superior Court records show.
Perry initially was charged in Lake and LaPorte counties, but prosecutors dropped the charges after Perry was indicted in federal court in March on six counts. The indictment alleged he possessed heroin, crack cocaine and a firearm Sept. 27, 2017, in Gary and sold crack cocaine three times Feb. 16.
Perry pleaded guilty in April in federal court in South Bend to one count alleging possession of heroin. In exchange for his plea, the U.S. attorney's office dismissed the remaining five counts.