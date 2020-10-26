Gary man sentenced to prison for dealing heroin for the third time

Terrence Ballard, a 60-year-old Gary resident, was sentenced after pleading guilty to the distribution of heroin, his third conviction for dealing heroin and fifth felony conviction overall.
U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann sentenced Ballard to 8 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office announced.
Ballard has been convicted of felonies four times before, including for dealing a controlled substance and for carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He had two prior federal convictions for distribution of heroin.
Federal authorities said he again distributed heroin in Gary in April and May of last year, while he was still on federal supervised release for a previous heroin distribution conviction.
“The 8-year sentencing of Mr. Ballard was just and necessary for the fine citizens of Gary and our surrounding communities," DEA Assistant Special Agent in Gary Michael Gannon said. "Individuals like Mr. Ballard must be held accountable for their actions, especially when they are dealing debilitating drugs, such as heroin, while on federal supervised release. The DEA Merrillville Resident Office is committed to working with our other federal, state, and local partners to investigate and arrest drug traffickers and keep our communities safe. The DEA appreciates the exceptional work, by all involved, to bring Mr. Ballard to justice.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Padilla prosecuted the case, which was the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas task force.
