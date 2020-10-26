Gary man sentenced to prison for dealing heroin for the third time

Terrence Ballard, a 60-year-old Gary resident, was sentenced after pleading guilty to the distribution of heroin, his third conviction for dealing heroin and fifth felony conviction overall.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann sentenced Ballard to 8 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office announced.

Ballard has been convicted of felonies four times before, including for dealing a controlled substance and for carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He had two prior federal convictions for distribution of heroin.

Federal authorities said he again distributed heroin in Gary in April and May of last year, while he was still on federal supervised release for a previous heroin distribution conviction.