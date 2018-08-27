GARY — A 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in the city's Miller section, police said.
The Gary man told police he was in the area of Parke Street and East First Avenue with a 32-year-old Gary man, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Police were dispatched to the area about 5:30 p.m.
The 28-year-old was shot in the back and shoulder area after an argument, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-882-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
Adam Greggory Lapratt
Adrian Jermaine Williams
Allan Michael Blackmon
Amber Rachelle Bishop
Andrew Allan Jorgensen
Andrew Charles Mysliwiec
Anthony Catrial Rice
Anthony Jose Aguilera
Anthony Joseph Ramirez
Armet Orlandos Simmons
Autumn Rose Bigbear
Benjamin Devante Eads
Billy Batson
Brenda Lopez
Brendan Tyler Fitzsimmons
Brian Paul Merz
Brian William Ferry
Cedric Preston Harris
Christopher Donte Banks
Christopher King
Courtney Lamarr Cain
Curtis Alan Beck
Daniel Ray Zapata
Danny Lee Mitchell
Danny Ray Sims
Daryl Wayne Akins
Dashawn Dontrell Mcintee
David Gomez Sr.
Denise L. Dell
Dennis Michael Deem
Denzel Breon Lewis
Edna Marie Benness
Eric Jeffrey Patillo
Evan Edward McGaughey
George Kevin Karas
Gordon Ray Sharkey III
Jade Neshaye Hill
Jadranka Janet Bubash
James Anthony Adams
James Matthew Corpus
Jaslene Monea Washington
Jenae Y. Fraly
Jeremiah Lamont Smith
Jesse Daniel Gorney
Jordon Arnold Sawaska
Jurniece Judith James
Karen Renaee Nash
Karl Eric Simmons
Kathleen Dawn Davis
Kelley Patrick Malaine
Kenneth Marcellas Donald
Kyle Nicholas Smith
Kyrun Reginald Flemming
Laura Lee Hatke
Loretta Gail Laury
Michael Raygene Berry
Montae Sherell Hogue
Nakiea Diane Bajza
Natasha Nichole Akins
Neon Ron Branch
Nicholas Austin Gabaldon
Nicole Marie Marlow
Orlando Luis Berrios
Osvaldo Jesus Ochoa
Pablo Rodriguez III.
Richard Burgess
Robert James Ward
Rogelio Cuenca Xoyotla
Roy Allen Johnson
Ryan Neil Gee
Ryan Robert Cain
Saul Eduardo Perez-Munoz
Shane Ed Parks
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Shawn Edward Bishop
Sylina Rose Kuchta
Thaddeus Tyrone Brown Jr.
Timothy Ray Postma
Tony Anthony Harvest
Travel Levell Doty
Venessa Mejia
Wayne TaShawn Kelly Jr.
Weston William Graham