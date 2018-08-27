Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Generic crime logo

GARY — A 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in the city's Miller section, police said.

The Gary man told police he was in the area of Parke Street and East First Avenue with a 32-year-old Gary man, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police were dispatched to the area about 5:30 p.m.

The 28-year-old was shot in the back and shoulder area after an argument, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-882-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.