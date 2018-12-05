CROWN POINT — A Gary man who allegedly served as a lookout during a botched deadly robbery at a Gary gas station requested a speedy trial Tuesday.
Daidreon Sparks, 22, appeared in custody Tuesday at a Lake Criminal Court hearing with defense attorney Jamise Perkins.
Perkins filed a motion requesting a speedy trial for Sparks on charges of murder and attempted armed robbery. An in-custody defendant who invokes his or her right to a speedy trial is required to be tried within 70 days.
Judge Salvador Vasquez granted the request and scheduled a trial for Feb. 11. Vasquez noted Sparks' trial would take priority over several other cases scheduled for trial that week, including the case against William Landske, who is charged with murder in the August shooting of local attorney T. Edward Page.
“We are parting waters for this case,” Vasquez said.
Sparks is charged with murder in the shooting death of Donald Fuzzell.
Fuzzell, 21, was shot to death during an attempted robbery April 12, 2015, outside 23rd Street Gas, 2395 Broadway, court records state.
Prosecutors allege Sparks hid behind the gas station looking for police as Dontrall “Trall” Phillips and Jimmie Caldwell, members of the 22nd Avenue Boys street gang, tried to mug Fuzzell.
Walter A. Rondo III, a fourth defendant, told authorities he and Sparks stood watch during the robbery, but fled when they heard gunshots.