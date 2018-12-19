VALPARAISO — Gary resident Carl Echols not only had to watch as his proposed plea agreement and immediate release from jail was rejected Tuesday, but he also heard some humbling words from the police officer injured in his case.
"I stopped you because I’m good at recognizing criminal behavior. I caught you because I’m better than you," said Porter County Sheriff's Police Officer Paul Czupryn.
"The two worst things a policeman can be is scared and prejudiced," Czupryn said.
"If I was either of those I’d surrender my badge and my pistol. You don’t get to accuse me of either of these just because I bested you. Save your excuses for why a nearly 40-year-old policeman wearing 26 lbs of gear caught you for when you get to prison, not this courtroom."
Echols, 24, taken into custody June 30 following a vehicle and foot chase with police from Portage into Gary, according to court documents.
"I caught you," Czupryn said. "And when I was grabbing you, I blew out my knee. Then I had to wrestle you with the only thing holding on the lower part of my right leg being one tendon and the skin — everything else being torn."
Echols was charged with multiple criminal charges and had struck a proposed plea agreement with prosecutors that called for him to plead guilty to a felony and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.
Prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining three charges and release Echols with probation to serve.
But Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper voiced concern about the agreement and wound up rejecting it, telling attorneys for both sides to work out a more acceptable proposal. A Feb. 5 status hearing was scheduled in the case.
Echols apologized for contributing to Czupryn's injury, but said he fled because he was scared after seeing the officer approaching with his hand on his gun. He said he wanted to get home to see his wife and children.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Cheryl Polarek said she recognizes why Echols might be afraid considering the recent incidents happening in this country.
But she said there was nothing in this case that should have triggered that fear.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.