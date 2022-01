Gary man who produced child porn sentenced to 30 years in prison

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Gary man to 30 years in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing children.

U.S. District Court Judge Phillip P. Simon imposed that term Tuesday on 30-year-old Stephen Coleman, who pleaded guilty last September to four felony counts of producing child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted Coleman Sept. 16, 2020, following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Gary Police Department.

Coleman admitted in federal court last fall he took sexually explicit photographs, with a cell phone, between 2017 and 2018 of four different boys, ages 6 through 11 years old.

Coleman gave up his right to make federal prosecutors prove charges of producing child pornography against him in a jury trial and agreed to a 30-year sentence to avoid an even longer prison term.

The government is dropping a fifth felony count of child possession under that same agreement.

Coleman also faces felony rape and child molesting charges in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point.

Coleman currently is pleading not guilty to allegations he sexually abused a 12-year-old boy twice in 2020 while the victim was staying at Coleman’s Gary apartment.

This case currently is set for a court hearing March 8 before Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina L. Jones.

Coleman's federal defense attorney, Matthew D. Soliday, has asked Judge Simon to make the 30-year sentence he received in federal court concurrent with any future sentence he might receive in Lake Criminal Court so that Coleman can serve them simultaneously and reduce his ultimate time in prison.

