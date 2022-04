Gary man who set his girlfriend afire and fatally shot her goes to prison

CROWN POINT — A Gary man whose crimes can be counted in the dozens must now serve a 103 1/2-year sentence.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas imposed that prison term Tuesday on 37-year-old Hugh Scott Jr. for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend.

The judge noted at Tuesday’s sentencing that Scott had been charged with 74 felony and misdemeanor counts over the last 16 years in a series of escalating episodes of gun violations and domestic violence.

A Lake Criminal Court jury found Scott guilty March 10 of battering 39-year-old Davita Ward so hard he knocked out one of her teeth, then fatally shooting her June 16, 2018, after setting her and her car afire.

Scott didn't testify during his four-day trial last month.

Jurors deliberated for more than six hours before finding Scott guilty of murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and arson.

His convictions were further enhanced by the court finding Scott to be a habitual offender.

The evidence from social media messaging between Scott and Ward indicated a troubled relationship. Ward was trying to leave Scott, who was wracked by jealousy.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe argued at trial the violence culminated in June 2018 when Scott knocked the woman unconscious.

Dafoe argued Scott put Ward in the backseat of a car and drove it to a wooded area near the 2400 block of Noble Street in Gary where he poured gasoline on her and the car and set it alight.

Dafoe said the evidence indicates Ward regained conciseness in the midst of the flames, Scott panicked and moved so close to the burning car to shoot her in the head that his own pants caught fire, burning his legs.

Jurors watched a video of Scott telling Gary investigators his burns were the result of a mishap involving a grill, lighter fluid and fireworks, although Scott couldn’t recall when his accident took place.

