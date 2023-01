Gary man's death in police shooting ruled a homicide, coroner says

GARY — A domestic incident turned into a police shooting Tuesday at a residence in the 1500 block of Chase Street in Gary.

"Events occurred which led to shots being fired" after officers made multiple attempts to communicate with Edward E. Gant, 43, of Gary, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

Gant suffered fatal gunshot wounds outside the residence. The Lake County coroner's office ruled his death a homicide, according to a news release.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 hang-up calls from someone at the address around 3 p.m., Indiana State Police said. When Gary police officers arrived at the residence, a woman ran out and told them Gant was inside, armed and making threats.

Gant stood at the door, holding a large weapon. Officers tried to convince him to drop the weapon and leave the residence. A crisis hostage negotiator and Gary police's SWAT team were called to the scene, according to state police, who were called to investigate the shooting.

With his weapon held to his head, Gant eventually exited the home and got inside a parked vehicle. While SWAT attempted to continue communication with Gant, a series of circumstances led to the shooting, state police said.

State police said they cannot disclose whether one or multiple officers were involved in the shooting and how exactly they were involved.

Indiana State Police are still investigating. Gary Police Chief Jerry Williams said his department will not offer further comments on the matter.

"Public safety is our top priority in the city of Gary, and we will support the Indiana State Police in its investigation," Williams said in a statement Wednesday.

