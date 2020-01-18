GARY — As Jerome Prince wrapped up his second day as the city's newest mayor, he couldn’t help but notice the tired-looking, torn American flag flying outside City Hall.
“It was sort of cringing to me because even though I had been there two days, I take ownership of this, and I could only think about how many people had driven by and saw that,” Prince said. “The next day, we took it down and got a new flag.”
“And now, when I come in and see the bright, beautiful flag flying there, to me that’s a symbol of the type of progress that we want to continue to experience on a daily basis. That’s sort of how we’re approaching it, day by day,” the Gary leader said.
Prince sat down with The Times last week to recap his first two weeks in office and offer a preview of what's to come for his administration. The last two weeks largely have consisted of meetings with staff, department heads and senior advisers about short- and long-term objectives.
“We’re still in a transition, obviously, but we’ve got a great team of folks that are working together to try to figure things out and deliver on some of the promises we made during the campaign,” Prince said.
‘It’s unsettling’
With the Steel City tallying six homicides already in the first 15 days of 2020, Prince said public safety remains a top priority, as is the city’s financial woes and the littered lots and blighted structures.
He said he met earlier Thursday morning with Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and members of his staff, the newly enlisted Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon and Cmdr. Jack Hamady, head of investigations, to talk about how the city can get “a grip on these things" through strengthened partnerships.
“It’s unsettling,” he said. He said the focus, for now, will be reallocating local police resources and finding ways to collaborate better with law enforcement agencies across Lake County to disrupt criminal activity.
Prince also is keen on aggressively tackling another factor that leads to high crime: the city’s blight. Not even a week in, Prince — pulling no punches — served the indebted Gary Community School Corp. with demolition orders for nine abandoned school buildings.
Prince’s administration issued the orders using the state’s Unsafe Building Law. A hearing has been set for Feb. 3 in the Gary Common Council's chambers, 401 Broadway. If the structures are deemed unsafe, the district will be given until approximately March 5 to tear them down.
“The fact is the (Unsafe Building Law) has existed for some time. We’re just simply attempting to use the resources that we already have,” he said. “The law is very clear that the property owners have a responsibility to address those issues once they’re cited and a hearing’s been set. And we’ve done just that.”
Prince said he wants to also “very aggressively” pursue all code violators and address city-owned derelict properties — to set an example.
Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said he looks forward to learning more about the direction Prince wants to take the city.
As for any advice he has for the mayor, Brewer said: "Keep a line of communication open with the council and be upfront with the residents about the direction you’re going to take."
Crippling tax base
Prince, a Gary native and graduate of Lew Wallace High School, handily won control of Gary City Hall in this year’s primary election in a crowded nine-candidate field. At the time, incumbent Karen Freeman-Wilson had garnered 37% of the votes.
He brings with him 20 years of public service as an elected official, most recently as Lake County assessor.
The city’s crumbling tax base, delinquent property owners, declining population and low assessed values long have exacerbated the cash-strapped city’s ability to operate.
“Any way you look at it, we aren’t realizing the amount of tax dollars that we need to sustain our city of this size. Obviously, the only way to do that is through increased assessed value, and we’ll certainly look for opportunities to do that.”
The city has lost out on tax revenue over the years, and some of it has been due to the city’s own undoing, with the Common Council and the mayor’s office frequently handing out tax breaks and other incentives to firms seeking to relocate to Gary.
Prince said while incentives are “wonderful ways” to lure legitimate investors to the city, he plans to use them more on a case-by-case basis and “not necessarily act out of desperation.”
A community invested
Eric Reaves, a Gary resident, will play a critical role in any redevelopment that comes to the city. Last month, Prince announced Reaves as the executive director of community investment. He’s also Prince’s senior adviser.
Reaves said he will serve as the single point of contact for developers and investors looking to start or expand businesses in Gary.
“Coming from the corporate world, I understand that time is money, and how difficult it can be getting the deal through to breaking ground,” he said. “We’re trying to move rapidly, but also being very deliberate about making deals.”
Reaves said that since Jan. 1 he has met with about 30 different developers or investors, some of which were already in the pipeline from the past administration.
Like under the last administration, Reaves said he will try to recruit major restaurant and coffee chains — like Five Guys, Starbucks and Chipotle — to the Broadway corridor near Indiana University Northwest.
Reaves, who was originally part of Freeman-Wilson’s transition team, served eight years as vice president of the Gary Redevelopment Commission. He also founded the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District in 2010. His more recent work includes the rebranding of Hyde Park’s downtown district in Chicago.
Reaves said he answered Prince’s call to join his administration because he believes his boss is the right mayor at the right time.
“I believe we need a strong person, and strong people around him to realize what he wants to do reimagine Gary and elevate the city,” he said. “I lived in Miller for 50 years, and Gary for 53 years, and I was eager to come back and do what I could to help him. I believe in what he wants to do. He’s a no-nonsense kind of person.”
Financial woes
In her final weeks in office, Freeman-Wilson told council members and the general public Prince would start off the year with $15 million in the bank — a surplus that hasn’t occurred in years — and few past due bills.
To make that happen, the city in November closed on a controversial $40 million bond sale of its public safety building. Freeman-Wilson claimed if Prince adheres to a smart spending plan, the new administration should be on its way to solid financial footing and the ability to pay bills on time — a rarity in Gary government.
However, Prince countered that claim, saying he is “fairly certain” he doesn’t have $15 million in the bank and he’s become aware of numerous past due bills and other fiscal obligations.
“I’m working to verify that now,” Prince said. “Just yesterday, I got a bill for $35,000 from last year that still needs to be paid.”