Gary mayor doubles down on crackdown after cousin found among three dead in group shooting

GARY — A cousin of Gary Mayor Jerome Prince was among three people gunned down early Tuesday during what appears to have been an Independence Day block party in the city.

"Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said of the death of cousin Marquise Hall, 26, of Lafayette. "Obviously, this hits close to home."

"However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to needless violence, including young people gunned down before they even reach adulthood," the mayor said. "I never stop thinking about the victims and their families and the incredible losses these senseless deaths leave."

Hall, as well as Laurence Mangum, 25, of Merrillville, and Ashanti Brown, 20, of Olympia Fields, Illinois, were killed, and seven others were sent to the hospital following a shooting reported shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Missouri Street.

Merrillville resident Andre P. Cobb said that when he got word his "baby cousin," Mangum, was among those killed, he raced to the site.

"When I got to the scene, I was hoping it was false," Cobb said.

Unfortunately for him, the reports were true and Cobb said late Wednesday morning he was still struggling to accept that fact.

"I just want to know why," he said.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, which is investigating the shooting, had no updates as of early Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson.

"Public safety remains my top priority," Prince said. "We are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent and reduce gun violence, including investing in anti-violence initiatives that focus on violence intervention and violence prevention for our younger residents."

"These types of investments are critical," he said. "We must continue to act with urgency to find solutions to prevent violence before it happens and to support victims and their families when it does happen. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to reduce violence in our City."

It was Cobb's understanding that his cousin was hanging out that night with childhood friends and that he had not been involved in any gang activity.

Mangum's passion was drumming, and he played regularly at several area churches, including Fresh Oil Ministries in East Chicago, according to Pastor Staci Bennett.

"He was very well known in the church community," she said.

Bennett said she had just seen Mangum at church a couple days before the shooting and was devastated upon hearing he had been killed.

"He was very loyal," she said.

Bennett said Mangum had been part of the church's music ministry for the past three to four years and was an extremely talented drummer.

The death is the first of its type for the church, and Bennett said she faces the challenge of helping shepherd members through their shared grief.

Cobb said his cousin's death is sadly part of a growing dysfunction in this country that transcends demographics such as race, as seen in Monday's mass shooting that left at least seven dead and dozens more injured during an Independence Day celebration in the affluent community of Highland Park, Illinois.

"I think psychologically we are messed up as a nation," he said.

Cobb said the violent death of his cousin has had a tremendous impact on his family.

"You never expect for this to happen in your circle," Cobb said.

Anyone with information about the Gary shooting is urged to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.