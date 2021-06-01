 Skip to main content
Gary mayor issues first executive order supporting National Pride Month
Gary mayor issues first executive order supporting National Pride Month

A rainbow flag is shown in San Francisco.

 Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

GARY — The Steel City is making history with its first executive order in support of National Pride Month, which is celebrated every June. 

On Tuesday Mayor Jerome Prince's office announced the issuing of the order, which bolsters the the celebration and inclusion of LGBTQ communities. 

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Prince said the initiative was overdue in Gary's 115-year-old history. 

“Just as Gary steel built nations and economies, we are about building up people and communities,” Prince said. “We are a welcoming city, and we will not tolerate hate or the denial of anyone’s human rights, responsibilities and personal freedoms.”

The executive order calls on the city to help dispel prejudice and "work to build a bridge to understanding and acceptance until gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgendered, queer, plus individuals are afforded the same rights and responsibilities as all Americans."

Prince said the city has also updated its ordinances to include and protect LGBTQ communities. 

“I have every conﬁdence our Common Council agrees with treating all of our residents and businesses equally, and I look forward to their support for this important cause,” Prince said.

National Pride Month is celebrated every June in tribute to those involved in the Stonewall Riots, which began in June 28, 1969. During this time, police raided a gay club in Greenwich Village in New York City, which caused customers, staff and residents to riot outside the club for six days.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

