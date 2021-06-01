Gary mayor issues first executive order supporting National Pride Month

GARY — The Steel City is making history with its first executive order in support of National Pride Month, which is celebrated every June.

On Tuesday Mayor Jerome Prince's office announced the issuing of the order, which bolsters the the celebration and inclusion of LGBTQ communities.

Prince said the initiative was overdue in Gary's 115-year-old history.

“Just as Gary steel built nations and economies, we are about building up people and communities,” Prince said. “We are a welcoming city, and we will not tolerate hate or the denial of anyone’s human rights, responsibilities and personal freedoms.”

The executive order calls on the city to help dispel prejudice and "work to build a bridge to understanding and acceptance until gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgendered, queer, plus individuals are afforded the same rights and responsibilities as all Americans."

Prince said the city has also updated its ordinances to include and protect LGBTQ communities.

“I have every conﬁdence our Common Council agrees with treating all of our residents and businesses equally, and I look forward to their support for this important cause,” Prince said.