Gary Mayor Jerome Prince asks for public's help in locating missing woman

Ariana Taylor

Ariana Taylor, 23, of Calumet Township, was last heard from late Saturday, Gary police said. The Chevrolet Trailblazer she drives was found crashed in a ravine off Interstate 65, near an overpass for Interstate 80, in Gary on Sunday morning.

 Provided

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince on Friday asked for anyone with information about a Lake County woman missing since last week to contact police.

Ariana Taylor, 23, was last seen wearing a red sweater, cut-up blue jeans, and red-and-white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, according to a missing persons flyer.

A Chevy Trailblazer that Taylor was believed to have been driving on Saturday crashed off Interstate 65 near the Interstate 80 interchange, police said. The driver was not located, despite extensive searches on foot, with a drone, K-9, officers on horseback and the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter.

"On behalf of the City of Gary, my family and I are praying for the safe return of Ariana Taylor," Prince said in a statement. "Our Gary Police Department, which accepted jurisdiction of this case days ago, is actively searching for Ariana, as are other law enforcement agencies and numerous volunteers who care for her. We've received support from federal law enforcement as well.

"As a father and grandfather, I can't begin to imagine the fear and pain Ariana's family and friends are experiencing, but we will continue to do everything we possibly can to find Ariana and return her to her family. The Gary Police, my team and I will remain in contact with Ariana's family and provide any support we can."

Prince asked anyone with information on Taylor to contact Det. Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209 or to call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-CP or 911.

