Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court

The state's highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man's murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury's verdict for insufficient evidence.

The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday focused on Marquis Young, 32, who was sentenced in September 2021 to 115 years in prison after being found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the May 4, 2020, shooting death of Dion Clayton, 27, of Gary, at a gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

The Indiana Court of Appeals said the key evidence linking Young to the shooting was a cigarette butt found by police in a well-trafficked alley near the gas station a day later.

The appeals court noted police could not confirm whether the cigarette butt they collected, which had Young's DNA on it, was the same cigarette seen on video being discarded by a person with an appearance potentially similar to Young near the time of the shooting.

"While we seldom reverse for insufficient evidence, we have an affirmative duty to ensure the proof at trial is sufficient to support the verdict beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence in this case comes nowhere close to proof beyond a reasonable doubt. We therefore reverse Young’s convictions," wrote Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native, in the 2-1 appellate court ruling.

Deputy Attorney General Megan Smith told the Supreme Court there's actually much more linking Young to the shootings than just the cigarette, and she urged the five justices to overturn the Court of Appeals ruling and affirm Young's convictions.

She said the evidence shows, among other things, Young was at the gas station two minutes and 30 seconds before the shooting, smoking a cigarette, talking on his mobile phone and wearing the same clothes as the person seen running out of the alley who fired 23 shots into Clayton's vehicle.

Young also later searched online for information on cleaning and dissembling the type of gun believed to be used in the shooting, she said.

"Based on the totality of the evidence, when viewed as a whole, the jury could, and did, reasonably infer that Young murdered Clayton and attempted to murder (the two other victims)," Smith said.

Sean Mullins, attorney for Young, said that if the Supreme Court reinstates Young's convictions it would make the right to appeal on sufficiency grounds illusory in Indiana because there's no way the evidence in this case amounts to proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Jurors make mistakes," Mullins said. "Our system necessitates some confidence that the Court of Appeals is able to cure these mistakes, even as rare as they may be, lest innocent people be convicted of crimes they simply didn't commit."

In this case, he said a detective testified for the prosecution who said it was physically impossible for the person seen in the alley discarding the cigarette to be the person who did the shooting.

"To me, it's almost reverse jury nullification, whereby a jury can ignore reasonable doubt," Smith said. "If we look at everything they (prosecutors) presented and said this is the truth, it's an impossibility (Young did it)."

A ruling by the Supreme Court is expected early next year.