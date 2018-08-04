Gary police arrested a fugitive from Illinois suspected in a home invasion and residential burglary.
They are also investigating whether or not Jameel Bush, 22, of Chicago, or any other accomplices have committed crimes while in Gary.
Gary police were notified by the Monee, Illinois Police Department Thursday that Bush, who is know to have affiliations with a Chicago gang, was possibly in Gary. Bush was considered armed and dangerous.
Bush was arrested outside an apartment complex off Lake Street in Gary after investigators from the Multi-Agency Gang Unit set up surveillance at the apartment according to a news release.
When they spotted Bush he was outside in the parking lot with two other individuals according to police. Bush was approached by two K-9 units and their handlers. He initially hesitated, according to police, but stopped without incident when ordered to do so.
Bush was taken into custody and transported to the Gary Police Department. Bush was later transported to Lake County Jail to await extradition back to Will County, Illinois.
Bush is facing three counts of home invasion, two counts of residential burglary and two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint following an Aug. 2017 home invasion in Monee, Illinois where he and two other individuals allegedly entered a residence armed and battered one of the occupants and stole items from that residence. A $1 million bond had been set on the charges.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.