GARY — With family and friends watching, seven recruits raised their right hands Monday at the city's Police Department as the mayor asked them to take the oath of office.
The recruits included Antonio Bates, of Schererville; Ever Navarrete, of Hammond; David Umbarger III, of Hammond; Gabriel Swift, of Gary; Dylan Mazurek, of Beecher; Anne Malinoff, of Hobart; and Tyler Knotts, of Gary.
Swift said he was happy to see his biggest fan in the audience: his 5-month-old son Everest, along with his wife and family.
"I've always wanted to be in public service so becoming a Gary police officer is a dream come true," Swift said. "And I'll get a lot more sleep and a lot more time with the family."
Swift lives with his wife and son in Gary, but for the past two years, he's been commuting to Illinois, where he worked as a Cook County sheriff's deputy.
Now, he'll protect and serve the community in which he lives, he said.
His wife, Aurion Swift, said she couldn't be more proud of him and is excited to see him work closer to home.
Police Chief Richard Allen thanked family and friends in the audience for supporting the new recruits as they go through the academy or field training.
"There's going to be times when they come home tired. They're going to come home hungry or discouraged. But they're going to need that support only a family can provide," Allen said.
He said Monday's ceremony will bring the police force's headcount from 168 to 175. Just a few short years ago, the department worked with a headcount of more than 200.
"Bringing more people in, it takes some of the pressure off our patrol division, and it helps us put more officers on the street, which we desperately need," Allen said.
The city has had 30 homicides so far this year, on par with 2018. As of Monday, there have been 57 gunshot wound victims, compared to 67 last year.
He said two recruits have already completed the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and will be able to start field training on an accelerated time frame.
The other five will take the 15-week-training course through the academy before joining the force as full-time officers.
Freeman-Wilson told the recruits while it's an honor to serve, it's also "a tremendous responsibility."
Dylan Mazurek, of Beecher, said he was a corrections officer in Beecher before coming to Gary. He said he grew up watching his father in law enforcement and he wanted to carry on that family tradition.
"My father is a police officer. He really gave me a mindset of doing this so I knew that's what I wanted to do," he said.
The Gary Board of Works will formally swear the officers in at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
