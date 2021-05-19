Gary police force grows by 8 as fresh recruits sworn in

GARY — Eight new recruits have been added to Gary's police force during what officials call a transformative time in the field.

At the Gary Common Council Wednesday Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Chief of Police Brian Evans, Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain and council members swore in the new recruits to the Gary Police Department.

“After they complete their training at the police academy, these young men will come to work every day and commit to serving our citizens and businesses in all types of situations,” Prince said. “You really can’t ask for more than that from anybody, and I’m proud to welcome them.”

The newest officers include: Adam Campos, 26, of East Chicago; Ahmed Hamed, 22, of East Chicago; Alphonse Mariani, 23, of Hammond; Timothy Martin, 33, of Gary; Ryan Matthis, 30, of Crown Point; David Poindexter, 33, of Chicago Ridge, Illinois; and Damon Woods, 22, of Chicago Heights, Illinois.

“We welcome these recruits on the team. They have a lot to learn, but they also have a great deal to teach us,” Evans said. “Public safety continues to change every year, and these new recruits will help us adapt as they learn the ropes.”