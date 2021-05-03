Gary police investigating 2nd homicide within two days

GARY — A woman was fatally shot Monday afternoon at a gas station at West 15th Avenue and Chase Street, police said.

The case marked the third suspicious death within two days in Gary, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The investigation into the homicide at the Citgo gas station Monday was ongoing, police said.

A sedan parked at a gas pump appeared to have bullet holes in its windshield and left passenger side.

On Sunday, police responded about 8:35 p.m. to the area of West Fifth Avenue and Clark Road for a report of a possible gunshot victim, records show.

The victim was cut by glass, and the case was being handled as a death investigation, Hamady said.

A 26-year-old Chicago Heights man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 9:05 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office. The man's name was not released, pending notification of family.

Early Sunday, a 40-year-old man was shot outside the Zanzibar Lounge in the 500 block of Gerry Street, Hamady said.

Police responded to the nightclub about 1 a.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim, records showed.