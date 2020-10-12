Gary police, leaders visit day care shaken by gun violence, ensure children’s safety

Police also plan to coordinate directly with the facility about possible solutions.

Rainey, although grateful for Evans’ show of support, also expressed disappointment in elected officials, whom he called upon to make a firm commitment to the protection of the city's children.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said in a public statement Monday that the city will not accept any activity that puts children in harm's way.

"As a father and grandfather, I am deeply disturbed and disgusted that cowards would endanger our children with gunﬁre. I thank God no one was injured, including those who were in a nearby day care center," he said. "Public safety is my administration’s highest priority."

Prince described the shooting as "an all-hands-on-deck issue," and urged the public to reach Gary police with any information.

"Please remember if you see something, say something. Together, we all can make Gary a better place," he said.

Evans noted that 2020 has brought unprecedented levels of gun violence across the area and the country, and that Gary is merely part of a national trend.

He said the nation largely has become desensitized to community violence.