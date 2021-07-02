Gary police officers killed in the line of duty remembered with gratitude

In addition to honoring Gary's fallen police officers, the 29 retired Gary officers who died in the past 24 months were remembered prior to the playing of taps, and a performance of "Amazing Grace" by the pipes and drum unit of the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince acknowledged to the 40 or so friends and family of the deceased officers that no ceremony ever could sufficiently recognize all the work their loved ones did, and the on-the-job experiences they had that would give most people nightmares.

"When these men and women are called into a dangerous situation, they run head-first," Prince said. "When you consider the ultimate sacrifice that the officers who are being recognized today have paid, I know that thank you could never be enough."

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. likewise observed that police officers often have no idea when an otherwise routine call might turn out to be a life-threatening situation.

"Law enforcement officers are called upon to respond. When they're called upon, they don't question, they just respond," Martinez said.