Gary police officers killed in the line of duty remembered with gratitude

GARY — David Rorex was just 10 months old when his 27-year-old father Dorian Rorex, a Gary police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty while pursuing a drug suspect.
Dorian Rorex Jr. wasn't even born on Jan. 15, 1998, when the father he never met suffered fatal wounds to his chest and hip in an alley in the 2500 block of Tyler Avenue.
On Friday, the brothers, along with David Rorex's infant son, Kylo Haven Rorex, placed a white flower in a star-shaped floral display outside Gary police headquarters to commemorate the father, and now grandfather, who sacrificed his life for his community.
"It's a good feeling to be here around people that knew our father and for them to meet my son — his grandson — for the first time," David Rorex said.
"It means a lot that he's not forgotten," added Dorian Rorex Jr.
In all, 15 flowers were added to the display during the annual ceremony recognizing the 15 Gary police officers killed in the line of duty, from Detective Julius Gunther, who was shot while searching for a suspect on Sept. 16, 1921, to the most recent, Patrolman Jeffrey Westerfield, who was shot and killed in his squad car on his 47th birthday, July 6, 2014.
"These men and women gave their lives to protect our safety and to defend our freedoms," said Gary Police Chief Brian Evans. "They are forever bound together by an unbreakable bond of valor."
In addition to honoring Gary's fallen police officers, the 29 retired Gary officers who died in the past 24 months were remembered prior to the playing of taps, and a performance of "Amazing Grace" by the pipes and drum unit of the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince acknowledged to the 40 or so friends and family of the deceased officers that no ceremony ever could sufficiently recognize all the work their loved ones did, and the on-the-job experiences they had that would give most people nightmares.
"When these men and women are called into a dangerous situation, they run head-first," Prince said. "When you consider the ultimate sacrifice that the officers who are being recognized today have paid, I know that thank you could never be enough."
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. likewise observed that police officers often have no idea when an otherwise routine call might turn out to be a life-threatening situation.
"Law enforcement officers are called upon to respond. When they're called upon, they don't question, they just respond," Martinez said.
"So next time somebody wants to criticize a police officer ask them to put themselves in his or her shoes. Would they walk in a dark alley at 3 o'clock in the morning? Would they face an armed individual? Would they have the courage to risk their lives for another?"
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, urged Region residents to take some time this Independence Day weekend to remember all of the officers, and their families, for the risks they choose to face every day on behalf of their communities, as he recently did in Congress to honor Hammond Sgt. Thomas Sawyer — who died in the line of duty June 17 due to COVID-19.
"Scripture says there is no greater sacrifice than to lay down one's life for another," Mrvan said. "Police officers put that in their mind every single day when they go out on the street."
Mrvan also pledged to the dozens of Gary officers standing at attention during the ceremony that he will do all he can to ensure Northwest Indiana police agencies always have the resources and support they need to uphold the law and promote civility.