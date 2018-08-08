Two shootings Wednesday night in Gary left one person shot in the head and an 18-year-old man shot in the leg.
Gary police were dispatched Wednesday night to the 4200 block of West 23rd Avenue and found an 18-year-old man had been shot in the leg following a reported altercation between two women and the parents of a juvenile girl.
According to police, the women were allegedly riding a mo-ped when they battered the girl. The man was shot in the leg amidst an altercation that ensued when the girl’s parents came out and approached the women.
The Gary Fire Department transported the man to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.
While a crime scene investigation unit was responding to the incident near West 23rd Avenue, Gary police were dispatched to the 600 block of Harrison Street to assist a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
A weapon was taken from the scene, according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Police couldn't provide times for each incident but said they took place between 9 and 10 p.m.
Anyone with information on the shooting at the 4200 block of West 23rd Avenue should contact Sgt. Michael Barnes at the Gary Police Violent Crimes Division at 219-991-1210 or anonymously at 1-866-CRIMEGP (274-6347).
