GARY — Police asked for tips from the community Thursday, a day after a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the city’s Glen Park section.

Gary police responded about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of East 49th Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers found the teen lying wounded at the door to his home.

The boy was shot in the neck and hip, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Chicago-area hospital for treatment.

A witness told police several gunshots were heard and a car sped off just before the boy was found, Hamady said.

Police were canvassing the neighborhood Thursday for information and possible video of the shooting.

Gary police have logged 44 gunshot wound victims and 22 homicides so far this year, Hamady said.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call Lt. Thomas Pawlak at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.