GARY — Gary police are asking for help identifying the suspect of a Thursday afternoon robbery at the People's Bank branch on in the 1800 block of West 25th Avenue.

Officials responded to the reported robbery at 3 p.m. after police believe a 5-foot-3-inch man handed a bank teller a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon.

The cashier gave the suspect money from her drawer and he then fled through the bank's front door, police said.

Police say they are now searching for a "black male of medium complexion" wearing a camouflage bubble coat, camouflage Bulls baseball cap, black pants and white shoes.

The man was last seen running east from the bank toward Grant street carrying a camouflage book bag, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Gary police Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210, or the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 

