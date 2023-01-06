Gary police seek public's help to identify shooter

The suspect has been described as a black male, age 18-24 with an Afro-style haircut and some facial hair. He may be called "Pat" and comes fr…
GARY — The Gary Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a New Year's Day shooting at a Citgo gas station.
The suspect shot one person around 7:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Broadway, Gary police said.
The person was described as a black male, age 18 to 24, with an Afro-style haircut and some facial hair. He may be called "Pat" and comes from the east side of Glen Park, police said.
Anyone who can identify the the suspect can contact Det. Sgt. Gates at 219-881-1209 ext. 23062 or call 1-866-CRIME-GP to remain anonymous.
