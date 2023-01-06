Gary police seek public's help to identify shooter The suspect has been described as a black male, age 18-24 with an Afro-style haircut and some facial hair. He may be called "Pat" and comes fr…

GARY — The Gary Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a New Year's Day shooting at a Citgo gas station.

The suspect shot one person around 7:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Broadway, Gary police said.

The person was described as a black male, age 18 to 24, with an Afro-style haircut and some facial hair. He may be called "Pat" and comes from the east side of Glen Park, police said.

Gary police seek public's help to identify shooter Anyone who can identify the the suspect can contact Det. Sgt. Gates at 219-881-1209 ext. 23062 or call 1-866-CRIME-GP to remain anonymous.

Anyone who can identify the suspect can contact Detective Sgt. Gates, 219-881-1209, ext. 23062; or call 866-CRIME-GP (274-6347) to remain anonymous.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Stephanie Doran Allison Morey Cedric Dupree Jr. Tomasz Kudlick Paul Brison Nicholas Ramirez Kierra Sword Dexter Gilbert Jr. James Laplace Richard Comforti Avadajaun Dandridge Kylan Wiggins Nemanja Kucanin Ruben Paniagua Jeremy Benninghoff Daniel Shea William Williams Nia Hardy Deandre Bivens Brian Davis Shane Johnson Paris Smith Gregory Brown Robert Dereamer Thomas Haywood Amanda Bianconi Daniel Stricker Ndhiko Brunson Jacqueline Caffey Vontrell Williams Zachary Lindahl Anthony Espinoza Larry Kendrick Jr. Everett Jefferson Olivia Mables Alan Brooks Davetta Hasan Tanyada Williams Marcel Cherry Derrick Howard Raynard Donald David Sullivan Marcus Ford Barbara Hokinson Adrian Marsh Douglas Clark Rachel Samis Michael Malkowski Jacob Webster Dewayne Johnson Jr. Eric Wallace Jr. Michael Garcia Barrera Cory Horton Brandon Gensel Adrian Izzi Gregory Nash Richard Wilson Jimmy Lopez Nikola Djenadic Pierre Doty Jack Montgomery Terri Selvy Edward Johnson Jermaine Johnson Jr. Walik Millsap Amanda Stoddard Ashley Wilt Myekel Ousley Juan Herrera