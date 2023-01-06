 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Gary police seek public's help to identify shooter

  • 0

GARY — The Gary Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a New Year's Day shooting at a Citgo gas station.

The suspect shot one person around 7:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Broadway, Gary police said. 

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The person was described as a black male, age 18 to 24, with an Afro-style haircut and some facial hair. He may be called "Pat" and comes from the east side of Glen Park, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect can contact Detective Sgt. Gates, 219-881-1209, ext. 23062; or call 866-CRIME-GP (274-6347) to remain anonymous.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts