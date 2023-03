Gary police weigh monthly progress since chief's appointment Interim Chief Jerry Williams addresses a news conference Friday at the Gary Police Department.

GARY — A new series of updates to the operations of the Gary Police Department and introduction of a homicide task force run by the Lake County prosecutor's office will allow for safer, more efficient public safety practices in Northwest Indiana, public safety and city officials announced Friday.

Under the guidance of Maj. Chief Jerry Williams, a state police veteran who was appointed interim chief in January, the department continues to review its standard operating procedures, focus on developing technology and increase efforts to solve violent crimes.

While some of these items do not have a concrete timeline, he said, the department, administration and county are working to bring about a level of public safety "we all deserve."

Williams was joined at a news conference by Mayor Jerome Prince, U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter and numerous members of the police department and prosecutor's office.

Williams said the department is focusing on designing a website that is more user-friendly, has created an online application process for potential officers, and is working on a plan to increase officer recruitment and retention. Gary — one of many Region departments facing a lack of staffing — has 152 officers, slightly under what it is budgeted for.

"We believe this is going to be a force multiplier to help us get additional applications in and credible candidates throughout this process," Williams said.

Williams said there will be a "mapping component" of the website so residents can see where crimes are happening and report incidents anonymously, plus see real-time responses.

"Aspects of that website that allow the community to stay engaged and be transparent with the community as it pertains to them," he said.

Gary police will also be implementing body cameras within the next month, Williams said. More information will be available soon, but all officers should be outfitted within the next 30 days.

In June 2020, Prince created a Police Reform Commission in response to the national outcry after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. The reform commission recommended body cameras, Tasers and policy shifts during a December 2021 meeting.

In addition to recruitment and technological updates, patrol capacity has increased by 50% a shift, Williams said, a direct response to community requests. Additionally, police are replacing uniforms for all officers and discussing facility upgrades with state and local authorities.

Williams was assigned to work with the Gary police in April as part of a partnership with Indiana State Police. The partnership was initially meant to last 90 to 120 days but is approaching one year. Under the plan, Williams will fill in as chief until July and select someone from the department to take his spot.

Carter announced the creation of the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force, a team of nine investigators from Gary police, Indiana State Police and Indiana Excise Police who will focus on solving homicides. The goal, he said, is to build a solid relationship between police and prosecutors so evidence can be developed properly and cases can be prosecuted thoroughly.

"Having municipal and state detectives co-located in the homicide task force allows for continuity of investigations and collaboration for the betterment of Lake County," Carter said.

Supervising Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Timothy Brown will continue working with detectives to file charges in homicides, Carter said, and offer guidance if additional evidence is necessary to further an investigation. Brown can also sign off on search warrants, arrest warrants, detention orders and more, expediting the investigative process.

Brown has served as supervisor of the Homicide and Drug Division at the prosecutor's office for eight months. Supervising Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Veronica Gonzalez will assist Gary police with report-writing, compiling evidence, filing cases and prepping to testify at a trial.

“We have to be part of the solution, we have to get involved," Carter said. "And we have the resources to do it.”

Gary reported 63 homicides in 2022, compared with 48 in 2021. Lt. Dawn Westerfield said there have been 12 homicides in Gary so far this year.

The prosecutor's office task force takes over the duties once done by the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit, which was disbanded in December because of staffing issues at the Lake County Sheriff's Department. Gary police and the Sheriff's Department created the unit in 2015 to help curb violent crime in the city.

While the team will focus on investigating homicides in Gary, other municipalities may request assistance of the task force if they desire. Carter said his office is reaching out to departments across the county and hopes the investigative team can proliferate.

Carter also announced the creation of a High Tech Crime Unit, tasked with processing evidence from cameras, laptops, cellphones and other electronic devices. Headed by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Edgar Rodriguez, the unit hopes to reduce the time it takes to analyze and collect digital evidence.

