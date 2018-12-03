GARY — With colder months ahead, the Gary City Council is considering changes to its animal control ordinance to better regulate animal tethering and ensure pets are treated more humanely.
Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, D-1st, is sponsoring the changes, which will require pet owners to provide adequate food, water and shelter to animals kept outside and tethered on a leash, she said.
The ordinance being considered prohibits owners from tethering from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., more than three consecutive hours, and more than three animals simultaneously.
It also bans tethering when temperatures reach above 85 degrees or drop below 35 degrees.
The ordinance was vetted recently at a City Council Ways and Means Committee meeting, where Sgt. Darlene Breitenstein, commander for the animal control unit, voiced mostly support for the ordinance.
Breitenstein applauded the changes because the city is “far behind” in regulating pet owners who keep dogs on leashes outdoors, but said she has reservations about her department’s ability to enforce some of the more minor offensives like loud, excessive barking.
Wyatt said while she understands Breitenstein’s concerns, at least the city will have “something on the books” so authorities can enforce violations.
While Breitenstein agrees dogs should have unrestricted access to shelter, the requirement that dogs have food and water available “at all times” is impractical and should be reworded, she said.
“As a dog owner, by noon, they could be done eating, and they don’t have food after noon, so some dogs don’t free feed all the time,” she said.
Sabrina Haake, a Chicago-based attorney and resident of Gary's Miller area, argued the changes don’t go far enough, but represent a good effort in bringing Gary up to par with other cities.
“If it seems extreme to people, it’s nowhere near the most progressive ordinance in the country. Some places completely outlaw tethering,” Haake said. “In my opinion, such an animal should not be on a chain for life. Leaving a dog on a chain, to me, is cruel and should be illegal, period.”
At the Ways and Means Committee meeting, Haake circulated a cellphone photo of a plastic dog crate she drove past on the way to City Hall. The shelter had a large hole in the side of it and the inside was soaking wet, but complies under the current ordinance.
“The neighbor was really sweet and let me bring another dog house with a flap. But a lot of times, they won’t entertain a stranger trying to help them, and they don’t appreciate someone trying to talk to them about how to take care of their animals,” Haake said.
“We just need to bring Gary up to date with a middle-of-the-road ordinance. In Chicago, you can be fined $5,000 if you did this.”
Breitenstein said city officials should consider delaying implementation until after the first of the year and possibly advertise changes as a way to educate families.
Punishments for violations range from $2,500 for a first offense to $7,500 for second and repeat offenses.
“I want us to be reasonable and fair. This is a low-income area, and there has to be an education component,” she said. “I would hate to be the one to take away a dog from an otherwise loving pet owner who (would have) benefited from education.”