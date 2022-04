Gary rapist faces justice he tried to escape nearly a year ago

CROWN POINT — A Gary rapist who walked away from his trial 11 months ago was finally brought back to justice.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas told 52-year-old Montrelle D. Dubose he must now serve 120 1/2 years in prison for being a sexual predator who took advantage of an unsuspecting Indianapolis-area woman.

John Cantrell, Dubose’s defense attorney, said Dubose looked drawn and defeated, barely speaking during the brief court hearing.

The judge already had imposed the sentence last spring, but Dubose wasn’t there, having gone into hiding the previous month to avoid the close of his trial where a jury found Dubose guilty of 13 felony counts.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force eventually tracked him to a longtime female associate and arrested him March 12 outside a retail business at 7540 S. Stony Island in Chicago.

Cantrell said he believes today’s court hearing may have provided some relief to the woman DuBose sexually assaulted.

She and her mother said last May, when DuBose was sentenced in absentia, they felt cheated that Dubose hadn’t been led away in handcuffs to his punishment.

Cantrell said Tuesday, “Maybe they felt closure.”

The crime took place on the evening of June 9, 2019. DuBose met the victim outside the downtown Gary Metro Center where she had gone to visit family.

Police said Dubose noticed her when another man became angry because she refused to allow him to use her cellphone.

Dubose lied to her, falsely claiming to be a police officer, and persuaded the woman to give him a ride.

He directed her down an alley and told her he would kill her if she screamed or tried to escape and then took her keys and robbed and raped her during a five-hour ordeal before he finally let her escape.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg said last spring at the sentencing that this wasn't the first time Dubose assaulted a woman he randomly met in a public place.

She said he had seven previous felony and 10 misdemeanor convictions for rape, robbery, kidnapping, failure to register as a sex offender and multiple crimes of dishonesty.

The woman told the court she struggles with depression and anxiety about men, but she has finished an internship that brought her to Gary in 2019, earned her bachelor's degree in engineering and has started her career.

Dubose’s only comment to the court Tuesday was that he would like to appeal his conviction last year.

