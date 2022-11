Gary reports 2 homicides during the past week, police say

GARY — Two men were killed in separate homicides last week, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said Saturday.

Police arrived around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 7700 block of Forest Avenue and found a 58-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. The man was dead when police arrived, Hamady said.

Around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, a 50-year-old man was working in his vehicle in the 3500 block of Washington Street when someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove by and fired several shots at the victim, Hamady said. The victim was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers who were on scene quickly obtained information on the vehicle and used license plate reader cameras to identify the vehicle and suspects, Hamady said. Officers from the Hammond Police Department executed a traffic stop, arresting Anthony Lee Cruz, 44, and Vanessa Mack, 19, both of Gary.

According to court records, Cruz faces felony charges of murder and unlawful carrying of a handgun as a felon with a prior conviction. Mack is charged with assisting in a murder, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, both felony and misdemeanors. Cruz and Mack are lodged in the Lake County Jail.