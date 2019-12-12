GARY — A 22-year-old Gary resident says he's gathering signatures of people who oppose the Common Council's recent proposal to ban basketball hoops in the streets in hopes of getting the ban scrapped.
Henry "Jet" Taylor started the petition late Thursday morning and it's already received at least 50 signatures, he said.
"I think that’s the stupidest thing I ever heard of," Taylor said. "We have more things to worry about. How about the fact we only have (a few) working stoplights in the city? They already closed down most of the schools and there's not a lot of opportunity for the kids. It's not the right decision in this moment."
The petition is available at the link: https://www.change.org/p/karen-freeman-wilson-stop-council-from-removing-basketball-courts-from-city-streets?source_location=petitions_browse
"I feel like taking this from the kids is like stripping their dreams away when we don’t have any recreational outlets," Taylor said.
The proposal, sponsored by outgoing Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, D-6th, was first presented at Tuesday night’s Public Safety Committee meeting. Sparks-Wade and code enforcement officials say the ban is necessary because hoops are typically placed in darkened areas, away from street lights, and disrupt neighborhood traffic.
Code enforcement staff said far too often, kids aren’t paying attention and neither are drivers so the risk of injury is great.
Taylor, who played ball in college and still plays with friends in Gary, said he doesn't understand how playing street ball is suddenly considered unsafe.
"Everybody knows that when a car comes, everybody shouts “Car!” and they move. It's tradition," Taylor said. "How many kids have been hit by cars in Gary for playing ball in the last three years? I'm betting single digits or less."
The petition states:
"Gary’s council has recently made a move to remove and basketball rims from the streets of the city. Also recently named most miserable city in America. The council is full of people who will soon retire leaving behind a generation of hopefully residents both former and current. These actions affect the youth, our future. This is robbing them of the little childhood experience they have with there already being limited resources for recreation. We have to stop this before it starts. As a city we never have much reason to come together for something. It’s never too late to start. Every voice matters, even the voice that doesn’t care."
Despite safety issues raised, some council members appeared somewhat reluctant to endorse the ban at last week's committee meeting, saying the city needs to get a handle on many of the city’s parks that have courts with missing backboards, or torn or missing nets.
“We need to be careful with how we do this. If we’re going to enforce this, we certainly need a plan to ensure our young people have somewhere to play ball,” said Councilman Mike Brown, D-3rd.
Council President Ron Brewer, D-at-large, recalled receiving a letter from a 9-year-old Gary boy asking council members to put up backboards at his neighborhood park so he can play. He also received a letter from a 16-year-old, he said.
“When kids get in trouble, we wonder why. They don’t have the things that we used to have. We used to be able to play in the street,” Brewer said.
He urged that the ordinance be reworded so that it is largely complaint-driven, versus police issuing tickets to individuals found playing in the streets when the gameplay is not bothering anyone.
“I don’t want young people thinking the police are just the bad guy,” Brewer said. “I understand (the issue) but I’m just saying we are in a unique situation in this city because we have our own, separate issues that other communities don’t have.”
The proposed ordinance states it shall be unlawful for any person to place or maintain in the public right-of-way any portable basketball hoop in “such a manner that the basketball hoop is impeding the flow of traffic or that persons using the basketball hoop are impeding the flow of traffic.”
After lengthy discussion on the proposal, Sparks-Wade and others agreed to amend the ordinance so that hoops are fair game in driveways, yards and alleyways and that a first infraction will amount to only a warning.
The initially proposed bill fined $50 on the first offense, $200 for the second offense and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses.
Gary resident Jim Nowacki, of the 1st District, cautioned council members against banning portable hoops if city parks stay in the shape they are in.
“If we had well-lit playgrounds, with safe equipment in good shape, this might be an easier argument to make. But if I wanted to play basketball in Gary, and I went to a park, I would find the equipment in not good repair, the lighting nonexistent and in a hazardous location,” Nowacki said.
Ultimately, members agreed to push the ordinance to the full council, as amended.
The council will take up this issue at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Arthouse: A Social Kitchen.
Taylor said he plans to present the petition to the mayor's office or the Common Council ahead of Tuesday's meeting.