Gary restaurant building taken improperly by housing authority, appeals court rules

GARY — The Gary Housing Authority failed to follow statutory requirements when it acquired through condemnation a since-demolished restaurant building at 624 Broadway, according to a recent ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court said the housing authority was required by Indiana law to mail notice of the proposed acquisition to the property owner, and twice publish notice in a local newspaper, at least 30 days prior to the public meeting where the authority intended to take the property.

The appeals court said the housing authority also was obligated to follow the same procedure and 30-day notice period ahead of a second meeting where it decided the price to be paid for the condemned property.

In both instances, the Gary Housing Authority failed to mail notices to John Allen, the registered agent for 624 Broadway LLC, and did not wait 30 days after newspaper publication before it acted on its eminent domain claim, the appeals court said.

While the appeals court noted Allen managed to learn about the hearings and attend them anyway, it said state law requires actions concerning property taking by strictly construed — "both as to the extent of the power and as to the manner of its exercise."