Gary’s 'Taxman 007' going back to prison for tax fraud

He forged some of his customers’ signatures on the false tax returns and the refunds ended up in Hall’s bank account.

IRS agents said they interrogated Hall in 2012, putting him on notice he was breaking the law.

The government states that Hall assured them he had filed his last tax return and was going into the music business.

A federal grand jury indicted Hall in January 2015, and he pleaded guilty in November of that year to felony tax fraud counts and received a 51-month sentence.

Shortly after Hall went to prison, the IRS discovered Hall had lied about getting out of the tax preparation business and filed many more false tax returns — between his 2012 IRS interview and his imprisonment in 2016.

Prosecutors recharged Hall last year, alleging he cheated again by fabricating his tax customers income amounts to illegally trigger tax credits that earned him thousands in preparation fees.

He pleaded guilty to tax fraud for the second time in June this year.