Gary’s 'Taxman 007' going back to prison for tax fraud

HAMMOND — A tax professional is going back to prison because he continued cheating the IRS even after he was initially caught.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 39-month sentence Tuesday on Dorian Hall, 47, of Gary, for illegally profiting from false tax returns he generated for hundreds of area residents.
It is the second time in five years Hall has been ordered behind bars for tax fraud.
Hall must reimburse the Internal Revenue Service $1,053,550 for the taxes the government lost through hundreds of false tax returns his tax preparation business generated between 2014 and 2016.
That is in addition to more than $668,000 he owes from his previous 2016 tax fraud conviction.
Court papers indicate Hall, who marketed himself as "Taxman 007," came to the attention of IRS investigators about a decade ago as the source of suspicious tax returns from Northwest Indiana that generated tax refund, but no tax payments.
Prosecutors said Hall manipulated the income amounts he filed for himself and customers that triggered deductions meant to benefit low income personal service workers.
Some 17 of them improbably claimed to have been filed by area hair stylists, each earning exactly $15,489.
He forged some of his customers’ signatures on the false tax returns and the refunds ended up in Hall’s bank account.
IRS agents said they interrogated Hall in 2012, putting him on notice he was breaking the law.
The government states that Hall assured them he had filed his last tax return and was going into the music business.
A federal grand jury indicted Hall in January 2015, and he pleaded guilty in November of that year to felony tax fraud counts and received a 51-month sentence.
Shortly after Hall went to prison, the IRS discovered Hall had lied about getting out of the tax preparation business and filed many more false tax returns — between his 2012 IRS interview and his imprisonment in 2016.
Prosecutors recharged Hall last year, alleging he cheated again by fabricating his tax customers income amounts to illegally trigger tax credits that earned him thousands in preparation fees.
He pleaded guilty to tax fraud for the second time in June this year.
His defense attorney, Susan Severtson, of Merrillville, argued in court papers that Hall now recognizes he committed “a huge error in judgment to continue the scheme of filing fraudulent tax returns after his initial interview with the government in 2012.”
She said that Hall’s last tax crime occurred five years ago and that he deserved leniency.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra McTague argued in an earlier memo to the court that Hall has proven he has little respect for the law.