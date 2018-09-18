GARY — Gunfire last weekend damaged a window at an elementary school in the city's Glen Park section, police said.
The Gary Community School Corp. reported Monday morning that a window at Glen Park Academy, 5002 Madison St., was shot out between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
School personnel recovered a bullet fragment, which was turned over to Gary police crime scene investigators, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The incident remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.